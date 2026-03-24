Short Interest in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Rises By 401.9%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,951 shares, a growth of 401.9% from the February 26th total of 8,358 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance
BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 24,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $41.70.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
Further Reading
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