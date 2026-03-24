Short Interest in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY) Rises By 401.9%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,951 shares, a growth of 401.9% from the February 26th total of 8,358 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. 24,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1382 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

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The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

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