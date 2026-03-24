iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Short Interest Down 86.9% in March

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,992 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the February 26th total of 405,510 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,476,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,476,109 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,774. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $777,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 201,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.