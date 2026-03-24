Short Interest in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Declines By 85.1%

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,091 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the February 26th total of 20,721 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.38% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Stock Up 0.1%

ICAP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 10,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,472. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.02.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Announces Dividend

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

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The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

Further Reading

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