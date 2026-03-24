Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 787,352 shares, an increase of 807.5% from the February 26th total of 86,760 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,006,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 42.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 42.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,006,871 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polar Power in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Polar Power has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Polar Power Stock Down 0.3%

About Polar Power

Shares of POLA stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,229. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) is a California-based designer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) power generation and distribution systems. The company’s primary offerings include solar hybrid power systems, DC gensets and DC power modules engineered to provide reliable, off-grid or grid-tied power solutions. These products are tailored to applications in telecommunications, military, oil and gas, and other industries requiring continuous, low-cost energy delivery in remote or critical-power environments.

Polar Power’s solar hybrid systems combine solar photovoltaic arrays with DC generators and battery storage to create integrated, turnkey power plants.

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