VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GFLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,445 shares, a growth of 469.2% from the February 26th total of 6,578 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,360 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,360 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

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VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Stock Performance

GFLW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. 28,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,174. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $631.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow Growth ETF (GFLW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory Free Cash Flow Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US large-cap growth companies selected based on positive free cash flow trend, earnings, and ROI. Holdings are weighted in the portfolio based on a combination of free cash flow and momentum. GFLW was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by VictoryShares.

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