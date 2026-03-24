GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,170 shares, an increase of 439.4% from the February 26th total of 4,852 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.16% of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QCML stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,429. GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) stock. QCML was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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