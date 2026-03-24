Short Interest in Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Expands By 453.2%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 307,042 shares, an increase of 453.2% from the February 26th total of 55,501 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nocera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Nocera has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

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About Nocera

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Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

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