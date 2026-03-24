Short Interest in Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Expands By 453.2%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 307,042 shares, an increase of 453.2% from the February 26th total of 55,501 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nocera Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Nocera has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Nocera
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