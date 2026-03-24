Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,473 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the February 26th total of 416,850 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 119,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,941. The stock has a market cap of $314.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $39.39.
Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile
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