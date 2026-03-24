Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (NASDAQ:ORR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,473 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the February 26th total of 416,850 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 119,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,941. The stock has a market cap of $314.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23. Militia Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

Get Militia Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Militia Long/Short Equity ETF (ORR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund is an actively managed, high turnover, long/short global equity fund. The long side aims to establish positions in companies in Developed Markets outside of the US with strong expected future cash flows ORR was launched on Jan 15, 2025 and is issued by Militia.

Receive News & Ratings for Militia Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Militia Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.