Short Interest in Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST) Increases By 1,614.1%

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,203,627 shares, an increase of 1,614.1% from the February 26th total of 711,958 shares. Currently, 1,241.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,698,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 235,698,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1,241.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Decent in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Decent to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Decent presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Trading of Decent

Decent Trading Up 27.2%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decent stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Decent Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXST Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of Decent at the end of the most recent quarter.

DXST traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 655,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,833. Decent has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Decent (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

About Decent

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Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

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