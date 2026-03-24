Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 86.6% in March

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,237 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the February 26th total of 53,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 630,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance

OTLC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 673,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

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About Oncotelic Therapeutics

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Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel oncolytic virotherapy and diagnostic platforms for cancer treatment. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, telomelysin (OBP?301), is an oncolytic adenovirus engineered to selectively replicate in telomerase?positive tumor cells, offering a targeted approach to destroying cancerous tissue while sparing healthy cells. In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, Oncotelic markets TelomeScan, a proprietary diagnostic assay designed to detect and enumerate viable circulating tumor cells by exploiting telomerase activity.

Originally founded with technology licensed from Japanese research institutions, Oncotelic has established collaborative relationships in both the United States and Asia to advance its clinical and commercial programs.

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