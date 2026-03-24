Short Interest in Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Grows By 610.7%

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 556,938 shares, a growth of 610.7% from the February 26th total of 78,361 shares. Approximately 46.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,884,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,884,005 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 46.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of GSUN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 545,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Sun Health Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GSUN) is a health and wellness company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of nutritional supplements, functional beverages, personal care and skincare products. The company designs its product portfolio to address the growing consumer demand for health-oriented solutions, drawing on botanical extracts and proprietary formulations to support overall well-being, beauty and vitality.

Operating primarily through vertically integrated production facilities, Golden Sun Health Technology Group oversees the research and development, quality control and packaging of its offerings.

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