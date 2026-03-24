Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNGX) in the last few weeks:

3/21/2026 – Tango Therapeutics was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/11/2026 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Tango Therapeutics was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/6/2026 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Tango Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Tango Therapeutics is now covered by Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Tango Therapeutics had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 30,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $374,162.94. Following the sale, the director owned 1,629,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,974,654.04. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Beckman sold 10,317 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $126,486.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,481.22. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,622. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

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