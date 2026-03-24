Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,561 shares, an increase of 634.1% from the February 26th total of 5,798 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ BENFW traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Beneficient has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

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Beneficient Company Profile

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Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENFW) is a global specialty finance company that provides non-dilutive, senior secured lending solutions to corporate and institutional clients. Focused on the middle?market segment, the firm structures bespoke credit facilities that enable companies to fund growth initiatives, acquisitions and working capital needs without diluting equity interests. Beneficient’s transaction sizes typically range from tens of millions to several hundred million dollars, tailored to the specific requirements of each borrower.

The company’s product suite includes asset-based lending, cash-flow financing and cross-border credit solutions.

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