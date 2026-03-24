Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Short Interest Up 1,022.7% in March

Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,684 shares, an increase of 1,022.7% from the February 26th total of 150 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CANQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

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Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF

About Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 310,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 96,255 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Calamos Nasdaq Equity & Income ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

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