Head-To-Head Comparison: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) and Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) and Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galectin Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.73 million ($0.24) -13.25 Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.05 million ($0.59) -4.80

Context Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galectin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Context Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 1 0 7 1 2.89 Galectin Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 107.55%. Galectin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 288.69%. Given Galectin Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galectin Therapeutics is more favorable than Context Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Galectin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Galectin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -30.93% -29.59% Galectin Therapeutics N/A N/A -268.71%

Summary

Context Therapeutics beats Galectin Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Context Therapeutics

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Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Galectin Therapeutics

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Galectin Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company, through its Galectin Sciences, LLC, which is a collaborative joint venture co-owned by SBH Sciences, Inc., to research and develop small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

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