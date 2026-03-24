Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,045,893 shares, an increase of 1,712.4% from the February 26th total of 57,707 shares. Approximately 46.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,051,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,051,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 46.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -1.16.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.70. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti?infective therapies. The company’s research platform leverages insights into bacterial virulence regulation and quorum sensing pathways to design small-molecule candidates aimed at reducing pathogen toxicity and biofilm formation. By targeting key mechanisms of infection rather than bacterial viability alone, Acurx seeks to offer differentiated treatment options that may help address the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance.

Acurx’s lead product candidates are being developed to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), including cases caused by drug-resistant strains such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

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