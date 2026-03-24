Short Interest in Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Increases By 1,609.2%

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,074,952 shares, a growth of 1,609.2% from the February 26th total of 121,400 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,565,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,565,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actelis Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASNS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actelis Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Actelis Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actelis Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Actelis Networks by 267.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

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Actelis Networks Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of Actelis Networks stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,121,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,480,271. Actelis Networks has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Actelis Networks News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Signed binding term sheet to acquire Exaware, positioning Actelis to enter the AI/data?center networking market — a strategic pivot into a higher?growth area that can materially expand addressable market and reframe growth expectations. Article Title

Signed binding term sheet to acquire Exaware, positioning Actelis to enter the AI/data?center networking market — a strategic pivot into a higher?growth area that can materially expand addressable market and reframe growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Won an ITS (intelligent transportation system) order in Cincinnati — a concrete municipal win that supports near?term revenue and validates the company’s hybrid fiber?copper solutions in U.S. public infrastructure projects. Article Title

Won an ITS (intelligent transportation system) order in Cincinnati — a concrete municipal win that supports near?term revenue and validates the company’s hybrid fiber?copper solutions in U.S. public infrastructure projects. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly earnings expected — an upcoming report could provide clarity on execution, revenue impact from recent orders and any contribution from a potential Exaware deal; until results arrive, investors may be cautious. Article Title

Quarterly earnings expected — an upcoming report could provide clarity on execution, revenue impact from recent orders and any contribution from a potential Exaware deal; until results arrive, investors may be cautious. Negative Sentiment: Large, potentially destabilizing short?interest reports and data inconsistencies — one report shows short interest jumping to ~2.07M shares (~23.7% of float) as of March 13, while other feeds show zero or NaN figures; the apparent surge in shorting can pressure the stock, increase volatility, and create investor uncertainty until filings/data are reconciled.

Large, potentially destabilizing short?interest reports and data inconsistencies — one report shows short interest jumping to ~2.07M shares (~23.7% of float) as of March 13, while other feeds show zero or NaN figures; the apparent surge in shorting can pressure the stock, increase volatility, and create investor uncertainty until filings/data are reconciled. Negative Sentiment: High intraday trading volume and mismatch between short?interest feeds — today’s volume spiked well above average, which coupled with mixed data can amplify price swings and encourage short?term profit?taking after the acquisition news.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Actelis Networks this week:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Actelis Networks to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actelis Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASNS

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks is a technology company that specializes in delivering high-performance Ethernet access solutions over existing copper and fiber infrastructure. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and manufactures hardware and management software that extend bandwidth capabilities without the need for full fiber deployment. Its solutions are used to bring reliable, carrier-grade connectivity to locations where installing new fiber lines would be cost-prohibitive or logistically challenging.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its MDX series of Ethernet extenders and switches.

Further Reading

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