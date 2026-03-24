Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX) Drops By 95.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 280 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the February 26th total of 5,640 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,034 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

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Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Moneco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000.

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Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2033 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds that are rated BB+ from S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or a maximum credit rating of Ba1 from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2033. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD High Yield Corporate Bond 2033 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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