ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) versus Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Critical Contrast

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ParaZero Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -489.91%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ParaZero Technologies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ParaZero Technologies and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vertical Aerospace 2 0 6 0 2.50

Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 299.44%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and Vertical Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $930,000.00 N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million ($48.92) -0.06

ParaZero Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats ParaZero Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.