iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,723 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the February 26th total of 583,730 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 77.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 347. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $58.98 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01.

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iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.2313 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI. USCL was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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