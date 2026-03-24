Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Declines By 98.6%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,274 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the February 26th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,471. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based environmental services company specializing in the treatment, recycling and re-refining of oilfield and industrial waste streams. The company provides integrated solutions for the recovery of hydrocarbons and water from drilling and production operations, utilizing mechanical separation, thermal desorption, filtration and re-refining technologies to convert used oils into high-quality base oils and minimize disposal volumes.

Through its network of strategically located facilities in core oil and gas regions, ReTo Eco-Solutions offers end-to-end logistics services, including transportation, storage and warehousing of waste materials.

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