Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Decreases By 96.6%

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 450 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 26th total of 13,170 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Price Performance

TDSB stock remained flat at $24.14 during trading on Tuesday. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14.

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Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1287 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough. TDSB was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts.

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