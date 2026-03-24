LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Short Interest Down 83.7% in March

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 704 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the February 26th total of 4,321 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LSAF traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. 6,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

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The LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AlphaFactor U.S. Core Equity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks selected by multiple fundamental factors. LSAF was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by LeaderShares.

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