Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Drops By 83.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,460 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the February 26th total of 8,671 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

NASDAQ SOHOO traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

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Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

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Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates upper-upscale and upscale hotels under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. The company focuses on branded lodging properties in leisure-oriented and coastal markets, partnering with leading hotel operators to deliver consistent guest experiences and stable income streams. Its portfolio is geographically concentrated in the Southeastern United States, where tourism and travel demand support sustainable occupancy levels and growth potential.

Originally formed as a private REIT in 2012, Sotherly Hotels transitioned to a publicly traded company in December 2017, listing its shares on the NASDAQ under the ticker SOHOO.

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