iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Down 82.1% in March

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,112 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 26th total of 56,372 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ BRTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $525 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.19.

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iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Total Return Active ETF

iShares Total Return Active ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF by 6,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF by 186.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%. BRTR was launched on Dec 12, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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