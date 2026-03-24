iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Down 82.1% in March

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,112 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the February 26th total of 56,372 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,595 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ BRTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 67,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $525 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.19.
iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Total Return Active ETF
iShares Total Return Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%. BRTR was launched on Dec 12, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
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