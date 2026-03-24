Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a 25.0% increase from Smithfield Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Smithfield Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Smithfield Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SFD stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. 4,809,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,484. Smithfield Foods has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods ( NASDAQ:SFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 94.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,343,000 after buying an additional 1,760,713 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Smithfield Foods by 653.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,291,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smithfield Foods by 583.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,212,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Smithfield Foods by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,061,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 899,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Smithfield Foods

(Get Free Report)

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

Further Reading

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