Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PALD) Short Interest Down 84.1% in March

Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PALD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 110 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the February 26th total of 693 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PALD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697. Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares by 369.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000.

About Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors. It employs short strategy and uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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