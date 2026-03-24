Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NFXS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,932. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

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Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

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The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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