Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPDGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 7,813,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,342. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

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The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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Dividend History for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

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