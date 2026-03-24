Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GGLS)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 16,878,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,318,853. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGLS. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

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