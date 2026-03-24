Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GGLS)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2026

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 16,878,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,318,853. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGLS. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.