Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSMZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 117,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

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Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

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The Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (TSMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMZ was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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