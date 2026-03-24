Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.
Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TSMZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 117,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.
Direxion Daily TSM Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
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