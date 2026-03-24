PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,023 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 26th total of 25,024 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,381. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

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PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

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PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc operates as a free-to-play mobile gaming company that integrates real-world rewards into digital casino-style games. Known for titles such as myVEGAS Slots, POP! Slots and my KONAMI Slots, the company offers players the opportunity to earn loyalty points redeemable for hotel stays, dining, entertainment and other experiences at partner resorts and casinos. Its platform leverages partnerships with major hospitality and gaming brands to deliver a unique value proposition that blends social gaming with tangible benefits.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PLAYSTUDIOS has expanded its reach across North America, Europe and parts of Asia.

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