Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 111,944 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the February 26th total of 618,161 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 722,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 722,359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

SBEV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 169,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,885. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Splash Beverage Group has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in the development, acquisition and marketing of consumer beverage brands. The company focuses on non-alcoholic drinks across multiple categories, including functional hydration products, sparkling water blends and children’s beverages. Splash Beverage Group partners with co-packers and distribution networks to scale production and bring its portfolio to market through retail, on-premise and e-commerce channels.

The company’s product lineup includes Water Joe, a line of coffee-infused sparkling waters designed for consumers seeking both caffeine and refreshment in a single beverage.

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