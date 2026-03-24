Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LHAI) Short Interest Down 81.1% in March

Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LHAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,456 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the February 26th total of 209,074 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 94,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Linkhome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linkhome
Linkhome Trading Down 5.7%
Shares of LHAI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 19,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01. Linkhome has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $22.33.
About Linkhome
Linkhome is an artificial intelligence-driven property technology company. By using HomeGPT, a Linkhome-developed real estate artificial intelligence model, combined with financial innovation and in conjunction with our dedicated team of agents, we have made significant and cost-effective improvements to the business model of buying and selling homes. Through our subsidiaries, we operate an artificial intelligence real estate platform with the goal of providing customers with end-to-end real estate solutions and services, initially comprising real estate brokerage services, Cash Offer, and other services like property rental management and home renovation.
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