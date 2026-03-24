Short Interest in QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Decreases By 80.9%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,068 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the February 26th total of 37,065 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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QinetiQ Group Stock Down 2.6%

About QinetiQ Group

QNTQY traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 1,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03.

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QinetiQ Group is a defense technology and services company headquartered in Farnborough, United Kingdom. The company’s core business centers on research, development and innovation across aerospace, defense, security and energy markets. QinetiQ provides end-to-end capabilities including test and evaluation services, systems engineering, consultancy and training, supporting platforms and systems from concept through deployment.

Established in 2001 following the privatization of the UK’s Defence Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA), QinetiQ has expanded its footprint to key locations in the United States, Australia and Europe.

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