oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Short Interest Down 81.3% in March

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,999 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 26th total of 96,390 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,999.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,999.0 days.

oOh media Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OMLAF remained flat at $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. oOh media has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

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oOh!media is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company that operates a broad network of static and digital advertising displays across Australia and New Zealand. The company’s media assets span large-format billboards, street furniture, transit shelters, airport terminals and Place-Based environments such as retail centres, office buildings and universities.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Sydney, oOh!media has grown from a single market presence into a nationwide operator with coverage in all major Australian cities—including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide—as well as key metropolitan areas in New Zealand such as Auckland and Wellington.

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