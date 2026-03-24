JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:HEQQ)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NASDAQ:HEQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977. JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.

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J P Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. J P Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF was formed on 2025 and is domiciled in the United States.

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