JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:HEQQ)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NASDAQ:HEQQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977. JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile
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