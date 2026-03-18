UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,732,141.02 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $3,732,141.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,547,494.77. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $3,702,123.80.

On Friday, March 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $2,335,305.06.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $2,474,537.34.

On Monday, March 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $2,392,263.72.

On Thursday, March 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $2,601,112.14.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $2,689,714.50.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $2,550,482.22.

On Monday, February 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $2,860,590.48.

On Thursday, February 19th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $3,018,808.98.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $3,088,425.12.

UWM Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,479,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,504,248. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%.The firm had revenue of $945.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on UWM in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Compass Point started coverage on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of UWM from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,630,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter worth about $3,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UWM by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

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United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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