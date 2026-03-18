Alane Barnes Sells 150,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) insider Alane Barnes sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,432.45. This trade represents a 27.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.74.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 30.16%.The company had revenue of $163.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $77,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small?molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure?based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company’s first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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