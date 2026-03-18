Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells 4,737 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,246,815.16. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $199,608.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $150,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $152,400.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $168,012.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $192,384.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $187,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $217,044.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.95, for a total value of $286,930.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $281,008.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $159.38. 1,073,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,287. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.06. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.05.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,039,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,791,000 after acquiring an additional 116,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 145,924 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,445,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,501,000 after purchasing an additional 405,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,405,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.85.

Read Our Latest Report on GWRE

More Guidewire Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed a meaningful beat: Guidewire reported accelerating revenue growth and an EPS beat that supports the company’s cloud transition and AI-driven growth thesis. Analysts still skew positive on the name, leaving upside in consensus targets.

Q4 results showed a meaningful beat: Guidewire reported accelerating revenue growth and an EPS beat that supports the company’s cloud transition and AI-driven growth thesis. Analysts still skew positive on the name, leaving upside in consensus targets. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a $500 million share repurchase program (authorized Jan. 8), which reduces float and can support the stock over time; MarketBeat coverage highlights the buyback as a potential catalyst. Guidewire’s Buyback Could Be the Clue the Sell-Off Is Ending

The Board authorized a $500 million share repurchase program (authorized Jan. 8), which reduces float and can support the stock over time; MarketBeat coverage highlights the buyback as a potential catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and thematic views are mixed: recent write-ups discuss AI-driven re-rating potential but also note multiple compression, leaving the investment case in flux. See Yahoo’s note on the shifting investment story. How The Guidewire (GWRE) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Hopes And Multiple Compression

Coverage and thematic views are mixed: recent write-ups discuss AI-driven re-rating potential but also note multiple compression, leaving the investment case in flux. See Yahoo’s note on the shifting investment story. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary (e.g., InsiderMonkey) flags a loss of short?term momentum after a strong run; that may explain choppiness but doesn’t negate the company’s longer-term growth metrics. Guidewire (GWRE) Lost Some Momentum in Q4 after a Strong Run

Some commentary (e.g., InsiderMonkey) flags a loss of short?term momentum after a strong run; that may explain choppiness but doesn’t negate the company’s longer-term growth metrics. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week: CEO, President, CFO, CAO and other senior insiders sold shares on March 16–17 (multiple Form 4 filings). The cluster of sales — including several large transactions — is being interpreted as a negative signal by the market. See the InsiderTrades alert summarizing the filings. Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

Heavy insider selling this week: CEO, President, CFO, CAO and other senior insiders sold shares on March 16–17 (multiple Form 4 filings). The cluster of sales — including several large transactions — is being interpreted as a negative signal by the market. See the InsiderTrades alert summarizing the filings. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technicals: GWRE still trades well below its 200?day average and at a high P/E, making it vulnerable to further multiple compression if sentiment weakens or macro risk rises. Analysts’ price targets remain above the current price, but the gap creates sensitivity to sentiment-driven moves.

About Guidewire Software

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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