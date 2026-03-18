Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $594.56 and last traded at $594.90. Approximately 54,798,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 63,599,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $603.31.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.