Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.12 and last traded at $101.72. Approximately 7,402,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,358,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.06.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 2.67.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $7,887,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,448,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,845,497.01. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $6,384,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,832,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,992,180.38. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $62,835,745 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

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Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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