PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $44.59. 18,704,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 24,864,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

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Positive Sentiment: PayPal expanded its dollar?pegged stablecoin, PYUSD, to 70 markets, enabling users and merchants to buy, hold, send and receive PYUSD for faster, lower?cost cross?border transfers and near?instant merchant settlement — a potential revenue-growth and margin improvement lever if adoption scales. Read More.

PayPal expanded its dollar?pegged stablecoin, PYUSD, to 70 markets, enabling users and merchants to buy, hold, send and receive PYUSD for faster, lower?cost cross?border transfers and near?instant merchant settlement — a potential revenue-growth and margin improvement lever if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Exchange integrations are increasing PayPal’s utility: Bybit EU added PayPal for fiat on/off ramps in EEA markets, which could drive transaction volume and PYPL’s crypto-related fee income. Read More.

Exchange integrations are increasing PayPal’s utility: Bybit EU added PayPal for fiat on/off ramps in EEA markets, which could drive transaction volume and PYPL’s crypto-related fee income. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media comparisons highlight competitive pressures from regional super?apps (e.g., Kaspi.kz) that can be cheaper or more entrenched in local markets — a reminder PayPal faces product and pricing competition overseas. Read More.

Analyst and media comparisons highlight competitive pressures from regional super?apps (e.g., Kaspi.kz) that can be cheaper or more entrenched in local markets — a reminder PayPal faces product and pricing competition overseas. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or issued investor alerts about securities?class actions tied to PayPal’s weak Feb. 3 earnings, withdrawn guidance and an unexpected CEO departure — increasing legal risk, potential costs and executive uncertainty. Read More.

Multiple law firms have filed or issued investor alerts about securities?class actions tied to PayPal’s weak Feb. 3 earnings, withdrawn guidance and an unexpected CEO departure — increasing legal risk, potential costs and executive uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several firms are soliciting lead plaintiff motions (Glancy Prongay, Faruqi & Faruqi, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, etc.), and at least one complaint names senior executives for individual liability — this litigation wave could be a persistent overhang on the stock. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

PayPal Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,089,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

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PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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