Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Critical Survey

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T Stamp and Datasea”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $3.08 million 4.25 -$10.60 million ($2.30) -1.09 Datasea $71.62 million 0.13 -$5.09 million ($0.32) -2.73

Risk and Volatility

Datasea has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T Stamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

T Stamp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -316.25% -290.04% -147.07% Datasea -4.80% -88.98% -37.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for T Stamp and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Datasea 1 0 0 0 1.00

T Stamp presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.00%. Given T Stamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe T Stamp is more favorable than Datasea.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of T Stamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of T Stamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Datasea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datasea beats T Stamp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp

(Get Free Report)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Datasea

(Get Free Report)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.