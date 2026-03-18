One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF Trading Down 6.3%

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099. One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $660,100.00, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

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The One Nasdaq-100 and Bitcoin ETF 1Shs (OOQB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation through leveraged exposure to NASDAQ-100 companies and Bitcoin. The fund uses futures contracts to leverage 100% exposure to each asset class. OOQB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

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