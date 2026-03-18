Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.
Xrp Etf Stock Performance
Shares of XRPI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 476,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Xrp Etf has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.53.
About Xrp Etf
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Xrp Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xrp Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.