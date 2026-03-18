Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Xrp Etf (NASDAQ:XRPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Xrp Etf Stock Performance

Shares of XRPI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 476,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Xrp Etf has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.53.

Get Xrp Etf alerts:

About Xrp Etf

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Volatility Shares Trust – XRP ETF is a multi-asset mutual fund launched by and managed by Volatility Shares LLC. The fund seeks to invest in various financial instruments like currency and fixed income instruments. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality securities. For its currency portion, it invests through derivatives in XRP. The fund uses derivatives such as futures and swaps to create its portfolio. It seeks to invest in XRP futures through a wholly-owned Cayman Islands subsidiary.

Receive News & Ratings for Xrp Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xrp Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.