YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3153 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a 2.5% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDTY traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 9,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

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YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

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The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index. SDTY was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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