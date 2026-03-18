YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3153 per share on Thursday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a 2.5% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SDTY traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 9,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.
YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
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