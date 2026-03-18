Izea Worldwide Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) executives said the company reached a key profitability milestone in 2025 after a year of strategic repositioning, including an intentional pullback from lower-margin customers and a broad reset of operating costs. On the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call, management described 2025 as a “reset” year designed to establish durable break-even economics and position the business for more profitable growth as the revenue mix shifts toward larger enterprise accounts.

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Management highlights a “path to profitability” milestone

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci said the leadership team committed at the end of 2024 to accelerate the company’s path to profitability and delivered on that goal by the end of 2025. Venetucci pointed to a year-on-year break-even result, an increase in cash, and relatively stable Managed Services revenue excluding the divested Hoozu business.

Fourth-quarter revenue fell as client mix shifted and bookings timing changed

Venetucci said the company achieved a net profit swing of $18.9 million year-over-year. Annual revenue was $31.2 million, down 13%, which he attributed to a deliberate pivot toward long-term profitability alongside macroeconomic headwinds. He also cited internal actions such as exiting international markets and off-boarding lower-margin SMB accounts to prioritize a higher-potential enterprise portfolio, along with “government-induced disruptions” tied to “DOGE and trade policies” that negatively affected government and retail accounts.

For the fourth quarter, Venetucci said revenue was $6.1 million, down 45% year-over-year. He said more than half of the decline was due to the company’s strategic client rationalization, while the remainder was tied to delayed bookings on a few key enterprise accounts in a conservative holiday marketing environment.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere added that fourth-quarter Managed Services revenue was $6.0 million, down from $9.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Biere said roughly half of the year-over-year revenue decline was expected runoff from non-core customers following the strategic repositioning, while the rest primarily reflected the timing of bookings from several enterprise accounts and cautious holiday marketing budgets.

Despite the revenue pressure, Venetucci emphasized that Managed Services revenue excluding Hoozu finished the year down 2%, describing it as resilient given the company’s strategic shifts. He said the company has scaled five enterprise accounts above the $1 million threshold, with each delivering double- or triple-digit growth.

Cost reductions drove improved profitability and cash performance

Management repeatedly highlighted cost actions as a major driver of the turnaround. Venetucci said the company achieved a 40% reduction in total operating expenses and improved cash operating profit to $0.7 million, compared with an $11.1 million cash operating loss in the prior year. He said the company implemented human capital management systems intended to institutionalize cost discipline and support scalability.

Biere said operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $4.4 million, down 40% year-over-year, driven mainly by lower sales and marketing spending and reduced employee and contractor costs. For the quarter, IZEA reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.07 per share on 17.1 million shares outstanding, compared with a net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.27 per share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was negative $0.9 million, compared with negative $2.0 million a year earlier. Biere noted that in late 2024 the company refined its non-GAAP definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude non-operating items, primarily interest income from its investment portfolio, and restated prior-year amounts for comparability.

Bookings reset, backlog, and management’s view of 2026 comparisons

Biere said the strategic reset significantly impacted 2025 contract bookings, which declined by $10.3 million, or 27%, year-over-year. He attributed most of the decline to the intentional reduction in non-core customer activity rather than weakness in the enterprise business. The company ended 2025 with a $10.1 million contract backlog.

Looking ahead, Biere said that based on current pipeline opportunities and first-quarter progress, the bookings reset is “largely behind us,” and management expects a return to year-over-year bookings growth in early 2026. He added that revenue recognition for Managed Services typically trails contract bookings by about seven months, meaning 2025 revenue still reflected runoff from non-core contracts booked before the repositioning. As a result, Biere said the company expects year-over-year revenue comparisons in the first half of 2026 to be lower, followed by a return to year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of 2026 as revenue increasingly reflects the current mix of core enterprise engagements.

In the Q&A, Venetucci said the company is “aiming for growth,” describing the creator economy as a growth market, though he reiterated that IZEA does not provide specific guidance. Asked about gross margins, he did not provide a range, saying the company’s focus is on growing net revenue and keeping the cost structure aligned with that.

Cash position, buybacks, and M&A priorities

Biere said the company earned $0.4 million of interest income in the quarter, primarily from cash balances held in a money market account following the maturity of all investment securities. He added that IZEA continues to have no debt on its balance sheet.

As of December 31, 2025, IZEA had $50.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, down $0.2 million from the beginning of the year. Biere contrasted that with a $13.1 million reduction in cash during 2024 and said the 2025 result reflected improved operating performance and disciplined cost management. He said the company believes it is well positioned to support organic growth initiatives and pursue strategic acquisition plans.

On capital returns, Biere reviewed the company’s previously announced authorization to repurchase up to $10 million of common stock. Through December 31, 2025, cumulative repurchases totaled 561,950 shares for $1.4 million, and no shares were repurchased during the fourth quarter. He said the company will evaluate further repurchases based on market conditions, liquidity needs, and alternative uses of capital.

Venetucci said M&A is a “very high priority” and that the company is active in discussions, using both his personal network and investment bankers specializing in the sector. He said IZEA is primarily interested in acquiring customers—particularly enterprise-grade clients with recurring revenue and strong relationships—while also looking at capability additions that expand services offered to enterprise clients. He added that the company has enough cash to buy at fair market value and intends to remain disciplined, modeling returns on capital and applying hurdle rates.

Separately, Venetucci described what he called a “massive shift” in marketing as social audiences surpass television audiences, arguing that brands increasingly need creator-led strategies to reach consumers—an area where he said IZEA serves as a marketing partner by helping brands select creators, structure deals, and execute campaigns.

About Izea Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc is a technology-driven marketing services company that operates a global digital marketplace connecting brands, agencies and media companies with content creators and influencers. The company’s platform enables clients to plan, execute and measure content marketing and social media campaigns across blogs, social networks, video channels and other digital outlets. Through both self-service tools and managed service engagements, IZEA provides end-to-end solutions for influencer marketing, sponsored content creation and content distribution.

Key offerings include campaign management software, content licensing and rights management, influencer discovery and analytics, and performance reporting.

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