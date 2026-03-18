Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $264.54 and last traded at $265.5450. Approximately 6,638,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,498,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $204.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

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Vertiv Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. The trade was a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,482.32. The trade was a 46.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

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Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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