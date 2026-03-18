Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 21.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 103,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 79,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Chakana Copper Trading Up 25.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.82.

About Chakana Copper

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Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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